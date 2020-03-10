Advanced search

North Somerset primary schools compete in public speaking show

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 March 2020

Participants for the 2020 Youth Speaks competition.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club

A team of Wrington students were awarded the top prize in the 2020 Youth Speaks competition

A team of Wrington Primary School students were awarded the top prize in the 2020 Youth Speaks competition.

The contest was hosted by the Wrington Vale Rotary Club and featured speakers from across North Somerset.

Each team spoke passionately on pressing matters, ranging from veganism to the effects of plastic in our oceans.

Individual awards were given to Megan Lake, of Burrington Primary School, for best chairman. Wrington's Ellie Sprouting was named best speaker and the vote of thanks award was reserved for Winscombe Primary School's Alannah Burton.

The event's blue ribbon title was handed to Wrington Primary School's second group for their hard-hitting and informative performance; 'Taking Flight: The Future of Drones'.

Second and third prizes were handed to Churchill and Banwell Primary School's first group, respectively.

