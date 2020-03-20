CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

Health leaders at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are urging members of the public not to stockpile medication during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many pharmacies in the area have reported running low on essential medications and being inundated by orders for prescriptions as the country manages the outbreak of the virus.

CCG Medical Director, Dr Martin Jones, said over-ordering prescriptions is unnecessary and could put people at risk.

He said: “Huge pressure is being put on primary care and community pharmacists with extra ordering of medicines.

“We want to reassure people in our area that there is no need for you to do anything new or different with your medicines.

“People should order their prescriptions and take their medicines as normal.”

Stockpiling or purchasing medication that is not needed could disadvantage other patients, and there is also a risk of shortages if stockpiling disrupts the normal supply chain.