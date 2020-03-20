Advanced search

CCG urges patients not to stockpile medication

PUBLISHED: 07:00 22 March 2020

Health leaders at Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) are urging members of the public not to stockpile medication during the coronavirus outbreak.

Many pharmacies in the area have reported running low on essential medications and being inundated by orders for prescriptions as the country manages the outbreak of the virus.

CCG Medical Director, Dr Martin Jones, said over-ordering prescriptions is unnecessary and could put people at risk.

He said: “Huge pressure is being put on primary care and community pharmacists with extra ordering of medicines.

“We want to reassure people in our area that there is no need for you to do anything new or different with your medicines.

“People should order their prescriptions and take their medicines as normal.”

Stockpiling or purchasing medication that is not needed could disadvantage other patients, and there is also a risk of shortages if stockpiling disrupts the normal supply chain.

Most Read

Nailsea man dies from coronavirus

Nick Matthews died aged 59. Picture: Nailsea People/Mary Matthews

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

There With You: Meet the postman going out of his way to check on people in Clevedon

Clevedon posties Geoff Sacklyn (left) and Steve Twigger, have been going out of their way to check on people during their daily rounds.

Pill volunteers canvas village to provide coronavirus help

Members of the Pill corona ivrus cimmunity support group. Picture:Adam MIlkins

Support group, free deliveries and services for self-isolators

Kate Bolton launched the support network in Long Ashton on Saturday.

