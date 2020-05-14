Advanced search

Wrington Rotary Club in talks with more than 70 nursing and care homes to provide PPE

PUBLISHED: 16:04 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 14 May 2020

Some of the scrub hats the team has made.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club

The Rotarians were helped by social media users with their PPE effort.

843 Scrub caps and bags were sent by the Rotary Club in total.

Wrington Vale Rotary Club has provided more than 2200 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for nursing and care homes in North Somerset.

Following the cancellation of many of the club’s fundraisers and annual community service this year, it decided upon a Covid-19 initiative.

Wrington Vale Rotary have been in contact with 73 Nursing and residential homes plus Weston Hospice regarding their PPE need. The items provided include Scrub Hats, Scrub Bags and Visors.

These items are provided free of charge upon request.

The club has said: “Up to May 10, 39 of the homes contacted, whilst appreciating our offer, felt they had sufficient resources to satisfy their requirements.”

“Of the remaining 34 homes, an interest was expressed with the result the Rotary Club has been able to provide, or promise to provide, 2266 items of PPE. The homes cover a wide area and range from Weston, Banwell, Burnham, Cheddar, Clevedon, Portishead, Wells and Bristol.”

The Rotarians received a helping hand through social media, as ‘literally hundreds’ of users provided PPE from their own sewing kits.

Nursing and care homes in the area were then contacted and the PPE was delivered, free of charge.

If other nursing and care homes need PPE, contact the team, which involves 8 members of the club and is spearheaded by Rotarians Roger Vincent and John Murphy, on rtn.rhv@gmail.com

