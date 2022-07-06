North Somerset MP urges Prime Minister to resign

Liam Fox MP has urged on the prime minister to resign. - Credit: PA

In a shocking letter addressed to the prime minister, the MP for North Somerset has today (July 6) announced he no longer has confidence in Boris Johnson's leadership.

The dramatic withdrawal of support from Conservative loyalist Liam Fox comes amidst a flurry of resignations that has shocked Downing Street over the last 24 hours.

Dr Fox said in a letter published on Twitter that he can no longer offer his support to the prime minister and said Boris Johnson's leadership is 'untenable'.

It said: "The events of recent days have convinced me that unfortunately you [Boris Johnson] cannot continue to lead the Conservative Party and more importantly our country.

"We have lost too many good people from government who could not reconcile their loyalty to you with their conscience. I share their feelings.

"Therefore it is with a heavy heart that I am today withdrawing my support for you as I no longer have confidence in you as our leader.

"I urge you to do the right thing and resign."

Last month, Dr Fox doubled-down on his support for the prime minister following the 'partygate' scandal and said he did not believe Sue Gray's report had any evidence to suggest Boris Johnson broke Covid rules more than once.

Boris Johnson flanked by the rebels who have now tried to topple his government - Credit: PA

He also said the breach of Covid regulations during lockdown 'did not make the case for the removal of the prime minister'.

The MP's extraordinary shift in position comes after scandal erupted in Westminster this week when it emerged Mr Johnson had appointed disgraced MP and deputy chief whip Chris Pincher to the role even after learning of his alleged sexual misconduct allegations in 2019.

This followed days of Number 10 denying the prime minister was aware of any specific allegations against his former deputy chief whip.

Yesterday (July 5) the prime minister apologised for Mr Pincher's appointment and said 'it was a mistake' and 'in hindsight the wrong thing to do'.

The recent Tory revolt has been descried as 'plunging Mr Johnson's premiership into crisis' as further Conservative MP's are calling on him to go, these include shock resignations from Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Dr Fox has held the North Somerset constituency for the Conservative's since 1992 and has previously served under David Cameron as Defence Secretary and International Trade Secretary under Theresa May.

He also served as Conservative Party chairman from 2003 to 2005.