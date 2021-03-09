Have your say on North Somerset heritage sites to conserve

Published: 11:00 AM March 9, 2021

North Somerset Council and Historic England are asking the public to voice their opinions about local heritage assets and areas which are significant to people and the history of the region.

The authority has launched a six-week consultation period on the draft selection criteria of a local list of key historic sites which should be conserved.

As part of Weston’s Heritage Action Zone work, Historic England is supporting the development of a local listing programme, which will include an agreed directory of heritage assets that the general public feel should be protected.

An agreed local list will mean any planning applications for development put forward for areas on the list will receive additional scrutiny around the heritage and significance of the site and area.

Heritage and regeneration champion for North Somerset Council, John Crockford-Hawley, said: “This consultation will cover the whole of North Somerset and is a vital historically-focused project as we further recognise our important heritage and take steps with our local communities to protect it.”

The consultation period will run until April 9 and includes buildings, structures, parks, gardens and archaeological sites.

To take part in the questionnaire, log on to https://n-somerset.inconsult.uk/locallist/consultationHome