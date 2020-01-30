Advanced search

Hospice, memory café and youth group set to receive financial boost

PUBLISHED: 11:36 30 January 2020

Childrens Hospice South West at Charlton Farm in Wraxall will benefit from Co-op funding,Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Childrens Hospice South West at Charlton Farm in Wraxall will benefit from Co-op funding,Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Community projects in Pill, Wraxall and Long Ashton are set to benefit from a financial boost from the Co-op's Local Community Fund.

Nine groups have been chosen to receive money in the area, which include Long Ashton Memory Café, Children's Hospice South West and Pill Youth Club.

The causes will be awarded funds to carry out 'vital' projects, so clubs and charities can keep helping people in the district.

The money will also be used for running costs and the upkeep of equipment to ensure groups are supported in the area.

Last November, nine projects in North Somerset shared £33,000 worth of funding gifted by the supermarket chain.

Corporate partnerships fundraiser for Children's Hospice South West, Amanda Gallagher, said: "We're delighted to have been chosen for support by the Co-Op's Local Community Fund.

"Any donations raised will go towards funding vital equipment at the Charlton Farm children's hospice in Wraxall, which currently supports 220 families in the area."

Several causes in North Somerset have already benefited from funds given by Co-op, and, since 2016, more than £56million has been raised for more than 16,000 causes in the UK.

Co-op raises funds for community groups by putting 1 per cent of a customer's products bought from the supermarket into its Local Community Fund pot.

Its members can also decide how the money is allocated and are encouraged to select causes they want to support online.

Treasurer of Pill Youth Club, Donald Davis, said: "The funding is great for us because it allows us to run the club. Without funding support, it would be impossible to run the group in Pill. The money makes a massive difference."

Director of community and shared value at Co-op, Rebecca Birkbeck, said: "Whether it is by protecting and improving community spaces, helping people reach their full potential by developing their skills, or promoting health and wellbeing, the money generated by our Local Community Fund changes lives in communities across UK."

