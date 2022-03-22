News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

How to apply for free funeral advice

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:32 AM March 22, 2022
Sophia Jones

Nailsea funeral director, Sophia Jones. - Credit: Sophia Jones

A North Somerset funeral director will hold free sessions to help answer questions residents may have about their own or a loved one's funeral.

Independent funeral celebrant, Gill Atkinson and funeral director, Sophia Jones hope to help with queries on rituals, location or other matters.

Gill Atkinson

Gill Atkinson - Credit: Gill Atkinson

Gill explained that many people are left in the dark about funerals because of an unwillingness to talk about them.

She said: "So many people shy away from talking about funerals, especially their own and once the inevitable happens, families find themselves in a heightened emotional state.

"Then trying to organise a funeral with little idea of how to go about it and how best to give their loved one a fitting and personal send-off which truly reflects who they were, the life they led and what they meant to those closest to them."

These group sessions will be informal and free of charge but there is an option to take part in a one-to-one basis.

They will take place at either 4pm or 7pm on April 5 at 65 High Street in Nailsea.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Do not approach' Nailsea man wanted by police
  2. 2 Where is the cheapest petrol in North Somerset?
  3. 3 'Swinging' police sergeant barred from force over night out in Weston
  1. 4 Liam Fox's assistant nominated for national award
  2. 5 Council searches for First Bus replacements
  3. 6 Glastonbury 2022 tickets resale: What you need to know
  4. 7 Clevedon set to take centre stage in new Les Dennis film
  5. 8 How to apply for free funeral advice
  6. 9 Nailsea & Tickenham beat Broadwalk to book cup final spot
  7. 10 Portishead Yacht & Sailing Club compete in Channel Chop Pursuit Race

Call 07722 298550 to book a place.

Media
North Somerset News
Nailsea News

Don't Miss

Mobile phones can be used by passengers instead of paper tickets. (Picture: Dimitris Legakis).

North Somerset Council

First Bus will remove FOUR Weston services

Carrington Walker

person
Josh Riggs, aged nine, has been hard at work cleaning Clevedon's beach. 

Support Ukraine

Nine-year-old boy cleans Clevedon beach for Ukrainian children

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
A police incident forced a road closure on the M5 at Junction 21 in Weston. 

M5

Road closure on M5 at Junction 21 causes severe delays at Weston

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Clevedon Library.

North Somerset Council

Clevedon Library set for transformation after successful funding bid

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon