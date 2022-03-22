How to apply for free funeral advice

A North Somerset funeral director will hold free sessions to help answer questions residents may have about their own or a loved one's funeral.

Independent funeral celebrant, Gill Atkinson and funeral director, Sophia Jones hope to help with queries on rituals, location or other matters.

Gill Atkinson - Credit: Gill Atkinson

Gill explained that many people are left in the dark about funerals because of an unwillingness to talk about them.

She said: "So many people shy away from talking about funerals, especially their own and once the inevitable happens, families find themselves in a heightened emotional state.

"Then trying to organise a funeral with little idea of how to go about it and how best to give their loved one a fitting and personal send-off which truly reflects who they were, the life they led and what they meant to those closest to them."

These group sessions will be informal and free of charge but there is an option to take part in a one-to-one basis.

They will take place at either 4pm or 7pm on April 5 at 65 High Street in Nailsea.

Call 07722 298550 to book a place.