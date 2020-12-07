Footballers raise hundreds for charity by sporting new moustaches

Published: 12:00 PM December 7, 2020

Footballer sporting their new facial hair in support of Movember. - Credit: Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club

Footballers from North Somerset have raised more than £2,400 for charity by growing moustaches during November.

Members of Nailsea and Tickenham Football Club, in Fryth Way, grew their facial hair for the Movember charity which supports a wide range of men’s health issues.

The footballers would like to thank everyone who has donated and helped to raise £2,475 for the cause.

Organiser Aaron Latta, said: “2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, including men.

“That’s why this year, more than ever, we wanted to grow our moustaches, grow them proudly and try and raise as much funds and awareness as we can.

“The Movember charity really is making a difference in men’s mental health, suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer, and we are hoping that the money we’ve raised will help save a bro's life."