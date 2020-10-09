Did someone mention Christmas?

Bex with some of the new stock at The Country Cabin Archant

Just as autumn has crept up on us only too quickly, so will Christmas. This year has been a strange year and with social restrictions still in place, people may have to think outside the box this Christmas.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bex Letts, who runs The Country Cabin in Clapton in Gordano, said: “I was really shocked when I realised it was time to start ordering our Christmas stock, the sun was shining, the sky was blue and it was pleasantly warm, how could it be just three months to Christmas? But the calendar was there in black and white and so I allowed myself to get just a little bit excited at the possibilities.

Decorations, exquisite gifts, stocking fillers..... they have all now arrived!

The Country Cabin is set in an outdoor environment, so just popping up to see us at our wide open countryside setting is a tonic! Being a small gift retailer we are able to offer shopping by appointment for those who prefer to mix with as few people as possible. Whether you want to come along on your own and shop in private or want to come with a group of family or friends in your ‘bubble’, we can arrange it. Or why not come along to a coffee and cake personal shopping hour? For groups of up to six we can offer tea, coffee and cake in our gazebo, with the party members taking turns to shop in the cabin. This provides the ideal opportunity to combine a shopping trip with an outdoor social occasion. Just choose a date and call us to book in.”