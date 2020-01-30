SIGNPOSTS: Events across North Somerset

Find out what meetings, community events and celebrations are happening near you over the next few weeks.

ABBOTS LEIGH

Cllr Donald Davies will hold a surgery on February 1 at the village hall, in Church Road, from 10-11am.

Snowdrop walks will be held around Brackwood Garden Centre, in Pill Road, from February 4-18. Entry, priced £1-5, will be donated to various charities. Call 01275 375292 to reserve a place.

A chance to view and discuss the neighbourhood plan's biodiversity survey will take place on February 7 from 7-9.30pm in the village hall, in Church Road.

The Abbots Pool working party will meet to clean the area, in Sandy Lane, on February 11 from 10am to noon. Volunteers must dress appropriately and bring litter pickers.

The WI will meet in the village hall, in Church Road, on February 11 from 7.30-10pm. Guests will taste favourite puddings made by members.

A community litter pick will take place around the village on March 29 from 10am to noon. The group will meet at the village hall, in Church Road.

BACKWELL

A charity concert featuring the Lions' Brass4Youth in aid of Wellspring Counselling will be held at Backwell School, in Station Road, on January 31, from 7pm. For more information or tickets, priced £7, contact the Wellspring Office on 01275 810879 or email fundraiser@wellspringcounselling.org.uk

Backwell and Nailsea Support Group for Carers is meeting in the WI Hall, Station Road, Wednesday, and again on February 5 from 2-3.30pm. Cyril Routley will talk on 'gadgets from yesteryear'.

The camera club will meet on February 6, at WI Hall in Station Road, at 7.30pm. There will be a talk by Oliver Taylor called My Night Photography Journey.

The fairtade café will be at the Parish Hall, in Station Road, from 10am-noon on February 8. There will be stalls selling fair-trade and eco friendly products including coffee and soap, as well as a swap-stall for residents to trade items they no longer need.

The Computer Confidence Club meets at the Parish Hall, in Station Road, on February 11, from 11am-12.30pm.

The Knitting for Others Club meets at The Parish Hall, in Station Road, on February 11, at 2pm. Contact Barbara Paige on 01275 463131 for more details.

Backwell School's production of the Sound of Music takes place February 11-14 from 7pm to 9pm. Tickets, priced £7-10, are available online at www.yourboxoffice.co.uk

The Probus Club meets at the bowling club, in West Town Road, on February 12 at 10.30am. A talk will be given called Life On SS Great Britain.

The gardening club meets at WI Hall, in Station Road, on February 19, at 2.30pm. Ian Thwaites will give a talk on Cacti. Entry £2.50.

North Somerset Quilters will meet at WI Hall in Station Road, on February 21, at 7.30pm. following an annual meeting Mark Pickles from the Husqvarna Studio in Bath will give a talk. Visitors £5. Call 01275 463119 for more information.

The Family History Club meets at The Parish Hall, in Station Road, on February 25 from 10am. Contact backwell.life@gmail.com or call/text on 07851 438530.

The residents association will hold their annual meeting in the sixth form lecture theatre in Backwell School, on February 25, 7-9pm. Members and non-members can attend the meeting, where major planning applications affecting the village will be discussed.

Little Grimley's Latest production: Strictly Sex Factor on Ice by David Tristram and a tribute to the BBC light Programme will be perfomred at Backwell Parish Hall in Station Road, on March 27 to 28 at 7.45pm. Tickets available from Tim Lewis on 01275 790555.

CLEVEDON

The senior citizens' forum meets on January 29 at 2.30pm in the Masonic Hall, in Alexandra Road. A talk will be given on The Mission to Seafarers. Entry is free.

CASA will host a course called Maths for the Terrified on February 1 at the Friend's Meeting House, in Albert Road, from 10.30am-4.30pm. For further details and to book, call Pat 01275 875349 or Kay 01275 392962

The mixed leisure club will meet at the Consti, in Kenn Road, on February 3 at 2.15pm, the speaker will be Paul Barnett on Little Ships of Dunkirk.

A meeting will be held by the gardeners club on February 3 from 7.15pm at the community centre, in Princes Road. There will be a talk on the growing of cacti and their history by D Hartnell.

The Southern Clevedon WI members will meet at Knightstone Court, in Orchard Road, on February 4 at 7.30pm. Mrs Margaret Flux will be the speaker for the evening, explaining how The Lady Housekeeper Says Goodnight. For more information, contact 01275 872499 or email southernclevedonwi@gmail.com.

Fabienne Vailes will be giving tips from her book How to Grow a Grown Up on February 6 at Clevedon School Hall, in Valley Road, at 6.30pm.

The Men's Fellowship meet on February 12 at the Baptist Church Hall, in Station Road, at 11am for a talk by Carol Wood on, local votes for women campaign emphasising Bath and Bristol. Tea & coffee will be served at 10.30am.

Pauline Cox BSc will host a workshop to learn how to balance hormones for physical and mental wellbeing on February 12 from 6.30-8pm. Tickets, priced £29 are available online. To book a place, visit www.sowandarrow.com

Clevedon Music Club will be holding a recital on February 18 at 7.30pm at the community centre, in Princes Road. There will be a performance by diploma level students of Bristol singing teacher Angela Hickey, all accompanied by Helen Reid. Admission costs £10 at the door for non-members.

There will be a volunteer evening at the YMCA, in Marson Road, on February 19 from 6-7.30pm.

To confirm your attendance, contact 01275 878405 or YMCAadmin@clevedon.ymca.org.uk

The 62nd spring flower show and fair will be taking place on February 29, at the community centre, in Princes Road from 1pm-4.15pm. Admission is £1 including free entry to the hamper draw. There will be plenty of stalls with sale of plants, books, bric-a-brac, cakes and tombola.

Trinity Singers will be holding a concert at Christchurch, in Chapel Hill, on March 28 at 7.30pm. They will be performing Vivaldi's Gloria, Monterverdi's Beatus Vir and Cantate Domino together with other vocal and instrumental works. Tickets, priced from £5 are available to purchase from www.trinitysingers.co.uk

CONGRESBURY

A soup and puds lunch will be held in the Methodist Hall, in High Street, on January 30 at noon. Soup, pudding and a hot drink costs £5. A raffle and produce stall will also be set up, with money raised going to Children's Hospice South West.

The gardening club will be meeting at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 6, from 7.30-8.30pm. David Usher will be giving a talk called Something Old, Something New.

The folk club launches on February 6 at 8pm at the War Memorial Hall, in High Street. Entry is £4 on the door and includes two live performances.

The reading group will meet at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 7 from 2-3pm.

A book sale will be held in the War Memorial Hall, in High Street, on February 8 from 9am-1pm.

Lee Davies will host a one-day apple and orchard course at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 8, from 10am. Tickets, priced £25, can be booked by calling Ally on 07814 155703. Morning coffee and afternoon tea will be provided.

There will be an illustrated talk by Dr Hugh White at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 12, at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £4, can be purchased from the library, in Station Road, or call 01934 42620.

The WI will meet on February 12 from 7.45-10pm for its 34th birthday party at the Methodist Church Hall, in High Street. Guest speaker will be Alan Mildren.

The community café opens on February 15 from 9-10am at Bridge House in Broad Street.

The footpaths group will meet at Riverside Car Park on February 16 from 10am-4pm.

The knitting club will meet at the library in Station Road on February 21 from 10am to noon.

The North Somerset Bird of Prey Centre, in Smallway Leisure Park, will host an open day on March 1 from 10am-4.30pm. Tickets - priced £4-5, with children aged under two free - are available on the day.

A flood event will take place on March 18 from 6-9pm in the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

There will be a spring show, on March 28, from 2.30pm at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road.

easton-in-gordano

The WI meets at St George's Church Hall, in Priory Road, on February 5, at 7.30pm.

The photography group meets at the Kings Arms, in St Georges Hill, on February 11 at, 8pm. Call 07791 588380.

The gardening club meets at St George's Hall, in St Georges Hill, on February 19, at 7.30pm. Call Mike James on 01275 568605.

FAILAND

The art club meets on January 29 at the village hall in Ox House Lane at 1.30pm.

An acoustic night will be held at The Failand Inn, in Clevedon Road, on February 10 at 8pm.

The Failanders will hold a coffee morning on February 12 at 10am in the village hall, in Ox House Lane.

The Failand Society will meet on February 20 at 8pm at the village hall, in Ox House Lane. Tom Pool will give a talk on his journey to recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Visitors pay £2.50 and an annual membership subscription, priced £4, is available to purchase on the night.

KINGSTON SEYMOUR

A Burns Night supper will be served on February 8 at 7.15pm at the village hall. Tickets, priced £20, include a three-course supper, Piper to welcome guests and Ceilidh with a caller. The dress code is fairly formal with a touch of tartan. Tickets can be purchased from Sue on 01934 833593.

Long Ashton

Old Bristolians Ladies Rugby will hold a rugby taster session at the pitch in Longwood Lane on January 29 at 7pm. Call Ally on 07514 526013.

A quiz will be held at the community centre, in Keedwell Hill, on February 1 at 7.30pm. Teams of four to six players cost £7 each, which includes sandwiches and traybakes. Tickets are available at www.longashtoncommunitycentre.org

A Disney-inspired workshop will take place at the community centre, in Keedwell Hill, on February 2 from 1-3pm. Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.brispanto.co.uk/workshops

Dr Jonathan Harlow will present a talk on Bristol's Port In The 17th Century at the local history society's talk at the Jubilee Pavilion, in Keedwell Hill, on February 6 at 7.30pm. Entry costs £2.

LACE will hold a Valentine's Day disco on February 15 from 3-5pm. Entry costs £5 per child.

A land of ice and snow drawing workshop for children aged seven to 14 will take place at the community centre, in Keedwell Hill, on February 20 from 10.30am-3.30pm. Tickets, priced £35, are available at gosketch.co.uk

NAILSEA

The Just Good Company choir is holding a concert at the United Reformed Church, in Stock Way North, on January 31 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 for adults. The Baptist Church, in Silver Street, is holding an afternoon film club on February 3 at 2pm. Entry is free and homemade cakes and tea and coffee are available in the interval.

The Phoenix Friendship Club is meeting on February 3 at 2.30pm in Christ Church hall, in Christchurch Close. Sarah Harris will talk about the windmills of Somerset. Tea, coffee and biscuits is provided and entrance is £1.

Christ Church Nailsea Mothers' Union will listen to a talk on Nailsea Foodbank from Richard Worthington on February 5. The group meets in Christ Church Hall, in Christchurch Close, at 7.30pm.

The North West Somerset Branch of Parkinson's UK is meeting on February 8 for a coffee morning at St Francis Church Hall, in Ash Hayes Road, from 10am-12.15pm.

Corvus and Raising Cain are joining forces for a charity concert in aid of the Williams Syndrome Foundation and Bristol Childrens' Hospital on February 8. The event will take place at the Ring O' Bells, in St Marys Grove, at 6pm. Tickets, priced £5, are available on the door or from Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street, the Ring O' Bells, Nailsea Barbers, in High Street, or band members.

The Baptist Church, in Silver Street, is holding a chatterbox lunch for seniors on February 10 at 12.30pm. The meal is free.

The horticultural society will meet on February 12 to hear Nicholas Wray, the curator of the University of Bristol Botanic Garden, talk about garden plants and their pollinators. The meeting will be held in the United Reformed Church Hall, in Stock Way North, at 7.30pm.

The WI will next meet on February 12, when Sarah Alder will speak on 'Kitchen Titbits'. The meeting will take place in Christ Church Hall, in Christ Church Close, at 7.30pm.

We Are Aware is holding a wellbeing event at Number 65, in High Street, on February 15 from 11am-3pm. The community interest company raises awareness of mental health and suicide prevention. People can pop in for information, art and crafts, healing touch therapy and talks.

The Fagus club is holding its annual meeting at the Methodist Church Hall, in Silver Street, on February 17 at 8pm.

Nailsea Concert Orchestra's next concert is on March 14 at St Francis Church Hall, in Ash Hayes Road, at 7.30pm. A pre-concert talk starts at 6.45pm. Tickets are £12 on the door, or from Nailsea Music Shop, in High Street. The concert is supporting Ravenwood School's new sports hall project.

Rotary, Nailsea and Backwell's book and handbag stalls will run on March 21 from 9am-3pm in High Street. To donate good quality handbags, call Roger on 01275 854076 or email roger.jan@blueyonder.co.uk

pill

Age UK Somerset holds a movement to music EXTEND class, at the community centre, in Church Place, on January 29 at 10.30am. Contact Nikki Smith on 07530 777895 or email nikki.smith@ageuksomerset

The Kubiak Dementia Foundation are putting on a free event for families whose lives are affected by dementia at the Penny Brohn Centre, in Chapel Hill, on February 1 10.30am-3.30pm The F.r.I.e.n.D.S Together group meets at the Methodist church, in Mount Pleasant, on February 4, from 10am-noon. Cost £2. Call Luanne Gibbons on 07584 060297.

A charity quiz in aid of Penny Brohn will be held at The Anchor, in Ham Green, on February 6, at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six, £2.50 per person.

Crockerne Men's Group meets at the community centre, in Church Place, on February 13, from 9.45am. Call David Billington on 01275 372329.

The Flower Bank monthly walk takes place on February 19 from 10am-1pm. Email admin@flowerbank.org.uk or contact Bob on 01275 373750 for more information.

Crockerne, Pill and District History Society meets at Pill Memorial Club, in Lodway, on March 19 at 7.30pm. Call Maggi Stowers on 01275 373887.

PORTISHEAD

North Somerset Fibromyalgia Support Group will meet on January 29 at the Folk Hall, in High Street, at 10.30am.

There will be a free physiotherapy session for Being Active In Later Life at Waitrose café, in Harbour Road, on January 29 at 7.30pm.

The Spiritualist Association will meet at the playgroup hall, in Brampton Way, on January 29 at 7.30pm. Speaker Rosie Bouche will give a talk on the night.

A 10-mile walk at Tyntesfield will be undertaken by Gordano Footpath Group on January 30. It will meet at the Roath Road car par at 9am and hikers need to bring lunch.

The Polymyalgia Rheumatica support group will meet at Folk Hall, in High Street, in the Reynolds Room on January 30 from 10.30am-12.30pm.

The Macular Support Group meet at Folk Hall, in High Street, on January 30 at 2pm. Rachel Nash, from Community Resilience, will give a talk on the day. New members welcome, for more information call Hazel on 01275 845238 or Jeff on 219657.

The camera club will meet at Redcliffe Bay Hall, in Newhaven Road, at 7.30pm on January 30. Members from Hanham Camera Club will be welcomed. Entry will cost non-members £3.

Jonathan Viera will perform at the Methodist Church, in High Street, at 7.30pm on February 1. The concert will raise money for revamping the church. Tickets, priced £12, are available on 01275 844917 or at the church and Portishead Motorcare.

The Old Mill Jazz Band will perform alongside the New Orleans Jazz Musicians on February 3 from 8.30-10.30pm at the Old Mill Jazz Club, in High Street.

Portishead Film will screen Shoplifters on February 7 at 7.30pm at the Jubilee Hall, in Slade Road. Tickets, priced £5, are available on the door.

The farmers market will be taking place on February 8 at the Waitrose Piazza from 9am-13.20pm. All local produce will be available.

Redcliffe Bay Horticultural Society meet at the church hall, in Queens Road, on February 8 at 7.30pm. Robert Crane will talk about Sailing Yachts To Brazil at the club's AGM. For more information, call Hazel on 01275 845238.

A lunch and David Ray's talk about Colditz Castle will be delivered to Gordano Probus on February 12 at Clarence House, in High Street, at 12.30pm.

Avon Wildlife Trust will host a club night at the Folk Hall, in High Street, on February 28 at 7.30pm. Paul Ruddock will give a talk about bugs and insects on the night.

Redhill

Open Mic Night will be held at Redhill Village Club, Church Road, on February 7 from 8-11pm. It is open for musicians, poets, performance artists and story tellers. Call 07900 587646 for more information.

TICKENHAM

A village market will be held in the hall in Clevedon Road on February 8 from 9.30am to noon.

The WI will meet at the village hall, in Clevedon Road, on February 11 at 2.15pm. Guest speaker Pete Quin will give a talk entitled Astronomy. Visitors pay £1.

WRAXALL

The Hinckley Connect Project will host a drop-in session at the Cross Tree Centre, in Bristol Road, on February 13 from 4.30-7pm.

Woo At The Zoo will return to Noah's Ark Zoo Farm, in Clevedon Road, from February 14-22. Tickets, priced £9.50-19.75, are available at www.noahsarkzoofarm.co.uk or on 01275 852606.

WRINGTON

An evening of mindfulness will be held at SO Hair and Beauty, in Broad Street, on January 30 from 7-9pm.

A four-week hypnobirthing class will be held at Barley Wood House, in Long Lane, starting on February 3-24 from 7-10pm. The classes are priced £250 per couple. To book a space, call Samantha on 07828 796304.

YATTON

Yatton Pantomime Group will perform Sleeping Beauty at Village Hall on January 29, starting at 6.30pm. Tickets priced £4-6.

John Crockford-Hawley will talk on public art in Weston at the local history society's meeting on February 4. An annual meeting will precede it. The meeting will commence at 8pm at the Methodist church, in High Street.

CancerCafe will meet at Chapter House attached to St Mary's Church, off High Street, on February 20 from 2-4pm.

Tickets for TV gardener Nick Bailey's talk on March 26 in the village hall, in The Causeway, at 7.30pm are available. Tickets are priced £8 for horticultural society members and £10 for non-members. For more details, call 01934 834889.

Senior practice nurse, Sue Furdson, will lead an art for wellbeing and lifestyle club at in Methodist Hall, in High Street, from 10am to noon on February 27. Donations for refreshments are welcome.