Advanced search

Estate agent thanks customers for ‘amazing’ support

PUBLISHED: 09:14 02 April 2020

Mark Templer has thanked staff and customers for their 'amazing' support.

Mark Templer has thanked staff and customers for their 'amazing' support.

Archant

An estate agent has praised his customers and staff for their support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Templer Residential has temporarily closed its offices in Clevedon and Yatton, following Government advice to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The dedicated staff are working from home and are available throughout the week to offer any advice or support.

Mark said: “It feels slightly strange writing this message in times that are the most bizarre I have ever experienced.

“Over recent weeks, we have seen the world systematically shutting down all of what we would have considered its ‘normal’ day-to-day functions.

“I have been truly amazed by the positive response of both our customers and staff with most being supportive and understanding of difficulties of trying to retain our normal services. Thank you one and all.

“Following the Government’s decision, we have temporarily shut our offices and our key staff are working remotely.

“We can still be contacted by email and telephone with the intention of providing as much service as practicable.

“Our contact hours are Monday to Friday from 10am–4pm. We can’t wait to be allowed to return our normal services – let us hope this can happen very soon.

“In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.”

The Times would like to apologise for failing to include this message on the Mark Templer Residential advert in this week’s paper.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Most Read

Nailsea couple stuck in New Zealand due to coronavirus lockdowns

Ian and Marian enjoying their holiday before the level four alert was declared.

Woman suffers head and neck injuries after altercation in car park

Police are seeking information about an altercation at Gordano Services.Picture: Mark Atherton

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

There are 32 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in North Somerset.

Four more cases of coronavirus in North Somerset

Four more cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed in North Somerset.

Man cleans ATMs, parking meters and shop fronts for free in North Somerset

Neil Marsh has been cleaning ATM's and other facilities around Weston

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Estate agent thanks customers for ‘amazing’ support

Mark Templer has thanked staff and customers for their 'amazing' support.

Nursing homes ‘days from crisis’ due to coronavirus

Care workers are not being tested and lack personal protective equipment.

Coronavirus in North Somerset – live

So far there have been 90 cases confirmed in the UK.

Domestic abuse support launched in Nailsea

Cllr Mark Canniford talking at the launch.

Clapton-in-Gordano rider Letts looking to rule with Nero

Bex Letts and new horse Nero
Drive 24