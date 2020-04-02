Estate agent thanks customers for ‘amazing’ support

Mark Templer has thanked staff and customers for their 'amazing' support. Archant

An estate agent has praised his customers and staff for their support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Templer Residential has temporarily closed its offices in Clevedon and Yatton, following Government advice to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The dedicated staff are working from home and are available throughout the week to offer any advice or support.

Mark said: “It feels slightly strange writing this message in times that are the most bizarre I have ever experienced.

“Over recent weeks, we have seen the world systematically shutting down all of what we would have considered its ‘normal’ day-to-day functions.

“I have been truly amazed by the positive response of both our customers and staff with most being supportive and understanding of difficulties of trying to retain our normal services. Thank you one and all.

“Following the Government’s decision, we have temporarily shut our offices and our key staff are working remotely.

“We can still be contacted by email and telephone with the intention of providing as much service as practicable.

“Our contact hours are Monday to Friday from 10am–4pm. We can’t wait to be allowed to return our normal services – let us hope this can happen very soon.

“In the meantime, stay safe and healthy.”

The Times would like to apologise for failing to include this message on the Mark Templer Residential advert in this week’s paper.