North Somerset restaurants reopening outside next week

Published: 11:45 AM April 9, 2021

A number of restaurants across North Somerset will throw open their doors, Government guidance permitting, next week. - Credit: RitaE from Pixabay

Restaurants will be able to serve customers outdoors from Monday, after the Government confirmed its plans to ease restrictions.

From May 17, diners can be served indoors, and the Government hopes to lift almost all lockdown restrictions from June 21.

People will only be able to meet up in groups of six or as two households when visiting a restaurant from Monday, and the opening only extends to outdoor areas.

MORE: What rules will we have to follow when pubs reopen in April?

Current rules to order a substantial meal alongside an alcoholic drink will be scrapped and there will be no Government requirement for a curfew. Customers will have to order, eat and drink while seated outside and if people are being shown to a table or using the toilet, they will need to wear a mask.

Here are just some of the North Somerset restaurants which, Government guidance permitting, will open their doors next week.

Impero Lounge in Portishead High Street

The owners are 'so excited' to open the doors to Impero Lounge on April 12 for alfresco lounging and takeaway.

Impero Lounge in Portishead High Street. - Credit: Google Street View



Bardolino Bristol in Frost Hill, Congresbury

The restaurant opens for alfresco dining on April 12.

Bardolino Bristol in Frost Hill, Congresbury - Credit: Google Street View



The Princes Motto in Barrow Street, Barrow Gurney

The owners are excited to open the pub garden on April 12 and 'can't wait' to have everyone back at the CostaDelMotto.

The Princes Motto in Barrow Gurney. - Credit: Google Street View



La Marina in Lockside, Portishead

The restaurant reopens for outside dining on April 12 and gives thanks to the community for their ongoing custom and support throughout the lockdowns.

La Marina in Lockside. Picture: Google - Credit: Google



The Royal Inn in Pier Road, Portishead

The owners are 'so excited' to welcome people back and the beer garden will reopen on April 14.

For more information, visit the family pub/restaurant's Facebook page.

The Royal Inn. - Credit: Archant



Venga in Portishead High Street

The restaurant's reservations system is now open for outdoor tables in the secret garden from April 15 and operating, initially Thursday to Sunday.