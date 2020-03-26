Advanced search

The milk run

PUBLISHED: 09:37 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 26 March 2020

Staff at The Nursery in Portishead dedliver milk to senior cistizens and vulnerable members of the community

Archant

A Portishead nursery has been delivering free milk to the elderly and vulnerable in the community.

After originally opening for key workers, as welcomed by the government, The Nursery in Combe Road found numbers reducing as parents, in line with government advice, found ways to keep their children cared for at home. As demand continued to fall the early years setting announced it would be temporarily closing its doors on March 26.

Owner, Jackie Hardie, said: “We had ordered sufficient milk to provide for all children of key workers at our nursery, however as many of them have managed to keep their children at home, we found ourselves with quite a surplus. Someone did suggest the milk could be frozen, but actually we felt it would be much better placed in local community at a time like this.”

The Nursery put out a message on social media that they were happy to give the milk to nearby elderly or vulnerable people and that members of The Nursery team were happy to deliver it.

Jackie added: “A lot of people who had not managed to get out got in touch and we were happy to help. In addition we donated some of the milk to a local care home.”

The Nursery will be closed from Friday March 27 until further notice but Jackie says if things change and the need for more childcare arises they will review the situation.

