Who is stealing drain covers in North Somerset?

38 drain covers across North Somerset have been stolen within the last three days. - Credit: NSC

Residents have been asked to come forward with information after a series of gully covers have mysteriously disappeared across North Somerset.

Close to 40 drain covers are reported to be stolen from Nailsea, Wraxall and Wrington in a three day period.

North Somerset Council has called for CCTV or doorbell camera footage to be sent for use in an investigation.

North Somerset Council says it will cost thousands to replace the covers. - Credit: NSC

A Facebook post for the authority read: "Apart from being incredibly dangerous, incidents like this can end up costing thousands as we have to ensure each gully is kept safe, while we arrange for replacement covers to be installed.

"If you have any information that could help the investigation please get in touch.

"We would love to hear from you and catch those responsible."

So far, Nates Lane, Wrington, Bristol Road, Wraxall and Trendlewood Way, Nailsea Park and Spindleberry Grove have been targeted.

If you have information contact the police anonymously on 0800 555111 and give crime reference number 522078325 for Wrington or 202204030369 for Nailsea and Wraxall.