Advanced search

Weston Hospicecare stores open for donations

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 June 2020

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Weston Hoispcecare

The stores will accept donations, although will not be begin trading until a later date.

Cheddar Hospicecare store.Cheddar Hospicecare store.

Weston Hospicecare will reopen a handful of selected stores as donation stations, under the Government’s guidelines.

In total, 15 stores across North Somerset and Weston will be opened for charitable donations.

Weston Hospicecare retail volunteer.Weston Hospicecare retail volunteer.

Clevedon, Congresbury and Yatton stores will be open from 10.30am until 3.30pm.

Weston Hospicecare has encouraged supporters to ‘sort, save and pledge donations in anticipation for this scenario’.

A spokesperson for the hospice said: “There is no further news on when the stores will begin trading again. The retail team are working on a return to business plan down the line.

“The difficulty is that we rely heavily on volunteers, with the majority of our shop volunteers being over the age of 70 so we will be extremely careful in trying to keep them safe.”

For further updates on when Hospicecare will begin trading again, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Masons donate to neo-natal unit after fundraising concert

Steve Chapman handing the money over to Mike and Jill Pope and Sam and Andy Brindle.

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Most Read

Counselling charity awarded three grants to continue support

Young Wellspring wellbeing practitioners Beth Moran, Remick Kang, Hattie Saville, Roisin Farmer and Krissie Ivanova with Revd. Deborah Mallett (chairman) and Sarah Rees (director). Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Why the recent increase in ‘vital’ NHS 111 calls reflects lockdown progress

We Are Aware, taken before social distancing.

Hundreds of homes to be built in town after years of delays

An artist's impression of how the Engine Lane development could look. Picture: Barratt Homes

Masons donate to neo-natal unit after fundraising concert

Steve Chapman handing the money over to Mike and Jill Pope and Sam and Andy Brindle.

5 of the best Mendip Hills walks

Explore the woodlands and gorges of the Mendip Hills

Latest from the North Somerset Times

England cricketers to pay key worker tribute during West Indies series

England's Joe Root raises his bat to acknowledge the fans

Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Speedway: Rebels rewind to 2012 Swindon challenge

Davey Watt in action for Lakeside Hammers in 2012 (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Weston Hospicecare stores open for donations

Another Weston Hospicecare volunteer.

Portishead Summer Show goes virtual

Happy faces at Portishead Summer Show in 2019. Picture: MARK ATHERTON