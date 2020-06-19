Weston Hospicecare stores open for donations
PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 June 2020
Weston Hoispcecare
The stores will accept donations, although will not be begin trading until a later date.
Weston Hospicecare will reopen a handful of selected stores as donation stations, under the Government’s guidelines.
In total, 15 stores across North Somerset and Weston will be opened for charitable donations.
Clevedon, Congresbury and Yatton stores will be open from 10.30am until 3.30pm.
Weston Hospicecare has encouraged supporters to ‘sort, save and pledge donations in anticipation for this scenario’.
A spokesperson for the hospice said: “There is no further news on when the stores will begin trading again. The retail team are working on a return to business plan down the line.
“The difficulty is that we rely heavily on volunteers, with the majority of our shop volunteers being over the age of 70 so we will be extremely careful in trying to keep them safe.”
For further updates on when Hospicecare will begin trading again, log on to www.westonhospicecare.org.uk
