Councillors get on bikes to explore North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 July 2020

Cllrs John Crockford-Hawley and James Tonkin on their bikes in Axbridge. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Cllrs John Crockford-Hawley and James Tonkin on their bikes in Axbridge. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley

Archant

Two senior councillors have taken to their bikes to gain practical knowledge of cycling in North Somerset.

Cllrs James Tonkin and John Crockford-Hawley are pedaling the area and joined up at Yatton Railway Station to cycle the Strawberry Line to Axbridge.

John has taken daily advantage of the lockdown, weather and Marine Parade’s traffic closure to become a green travel convert.

Both councillors are keen to seize opportunities for linking all the area’s cycle routes into a cohesive, inviting and safe network and are looking forward to soon being able to cycle along the coastal route from Portishead, through Clevedon, Kewstoke and Weston to Brean Down.

Cllr Crockford-Hawley said: “Getting on a bike is the only way to really understand cycling issues and to see where potential exists for better cycling facilities.

“The route from Birnbeck to Uphill and thence along the path to Brean is magic.”

Most Read

Italian restaurant closes after more than three decades in business

Il Giardino has closed in Clevedon. Picture: Renato Sormani

Reader’s photos: Beauty of North Somerset in coronavirus lockdown

The sun sets over the sea near Battery Point.Picture: Alan Harrison

Care home enables loved ones to reunite in virus-proof room

The care home has installed an airtight partition to enable loved ones to meet.

NHS Nightingale Hospital moves into standby having never been used

The formal opening of NHS Nightingale Hospital Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Waterfront restaurant opens at Portishead Marina

Hall & Woodhouse has reopened in Portishead. Picture: Hall & Woodhouse

