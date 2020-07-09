Councillors get on bikes to explore North Somerset

Cllrs John Crockford-Hawley and James Tonkin on their bikes in Axbridge. Picture: John Crockford-Hawley Archant

Two senior councillors have taken to their bikes to gain practical knowledge of cycling in North Somerset.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cllrs James Tonkin and John Crockford-Hawley are pedaling the area and joined up at Yatton Railway Station to cycle the Strawberry Line to Axbridge.

John has taken daily advantage of the lockdown, weather and Marine Parade’s traffic closure to become a green travel convert.

Cllr Crockford-Hawley said: “Getting on a bike is the only way to really understand cycling issues and to see where potential exists for better cycling facilities.

“The route from Birnbeck to Uphill and thence along the path to Brean is magic and the cycleway-cum-footpath though the Coronation, Bournville and Summerlands estates was picturesque with well maintained verges, trees in full leaf and local people clearly enjoying the green spinal column passing through their estates.”