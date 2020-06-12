Town council chairman cites personal reasons as he quits district role

North Somerset councillor Paul Gardner has resigned. Lily Newton-Browne

A North Somerset councillor representing Portishead Independents has resigned.

Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner, Sarah Jackson, Nicky Mills, Jo Swift and Cllr Bob Bull. Picture: Portishead Town Council Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner, Sarah Jackson, Nicky Mills, Jo Swift and Cllr Bob Bull. Picture: Portishead Town Council

The Portishead East ward seat for North Somerset Council will be advertised as vacant following Paul Gardner’s resignation.

Cllr Caritas Charles also represents the ward for the authority.

Mr Gardner, who chairs Portishead Town Council, says he leaves his district role ‘for personal reasons’ and his priority ‘is and always will be’ to the people of Portishead.

He said: “With sadness, I have resigned as a North Somerset councillor for personal reasons. I remain committed to my role as chair of Portishead Town Council where my priority is and always will be the people of Portishead and I look forward to working in partnership with North Somerset Council to protect and promote positive futures for Portishead residents.

“It has been a pleasure working with North Somerset councillors and officers during a challenging year and I wish colleagues well during their continued efforts to ensure our communities recover from the effects of coronavirus and come back stronger.”

Paul represented Portishead Independents which aims to create an ‘open and innovative council that protects our present and fights for our future’ and was formed in April 2018.

The Portishead East ward seat at North Somerset Council will be advertised as vacant and any election, if called, would be suspended until May 2021, to adhere with election arrangements as a result of Covid-19.

