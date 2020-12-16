North Somerset will not join WECA after Bristol mayor 'veto'

Published: 4:00 PM December 16, 2020

Negotiations for North Somerset Council to join forces with Bristol, South Gloucestershire and Bath and North East Somerset Councils ‘appear to have come to nothing’.

North Somerset Council leader Don Davies revealed Bristol mayor Marvin Rees vetoed North Somerset’s bid to join the West of England Combined Authority (WECA).

Last month, Bristol city councillors passed a motion supporting North Somerset’s bid to join the WECA.

Cllr Davies has written to Minister of State for Regional Growth and Local Government, Luke Hall, and is waiting for a meeting with him to see what the next steps are.

Cllr Davies, speaking at an executive meeting on December 9, said: “Negotiations for North Somerset to join WECA appear to have come to nothing due to the veto by mayor Rees.

“Clearly we are very concerned about the funding and powers implications, for example for Weston College, and making sure we get the funding we need which is even more important given where we are in recovery from the pandemic."