Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Ambitious plans to cut the number of cars on North Somerset’s roads by 50,000 a year have been revealed in a bid to reduce emmissions.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Road transport makes up 42 per cent of North Somerset’s emissions – half of which is due to vehicles on the M5.

Plans to encourage people to walk and cycle more were among a number of policies being considered by the council at a climate emergency meeting last week.

The talks were led by North Somerset Council’s executive member for the environment, Cllr Bridget Petty, and the authority’s climate emergency project manager Nicola Webb.

The overall aim is to have zero net carbon emissions by 2030, in line with government policy.

Cllr Petty began by acknowledging the impact our current behaviour is having on the climate and how decisions made now will have a lasting effect in the future.

The councillor also noted the authority’s need to work collaboratively with other towns, parishes, stakeholders, and residents in finding alternatives to reduce emissions in the area.

Cllr Petty said: “We have partners in public health, in the NHS, and in the businesses, and I am looking forward to establishing strong relationships to address and identify what action we can all take together.”

With the weather being warm, dry and sunny, Cllr Petty says she is hoping people will take the opportunity to walk more and cycle, which will also help lower traffic on the roads.

The authority is expecting an increase in electric cars on the roads, as people invest in greener alternatives, and North Somerset Council also has its own fleet.

Nicola Webb said environment policy is high priority, and aimed at an open fairer, greener, North Somerset, adding the council is leading by example and looking at its working environment and travel to and from work.

Value has been given to the benefits of working from home, which will also reduce carbon by having less transport on the roads.

There are also plans to look into packages that might be available to support people working from home, by making homes more efficient and saving on running costs.