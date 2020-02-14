Advanced search

Proposed car parking charges to go to public consultation

PUBLISHED: 07:59 14 February 2020

Charges could be introduced in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead.

Proposed car parking charges in Clevedon, Nailsea and Portishead will go to public consultation.

North Somerset Council is seeking the views of drivers after its executive agreed to several changes to what and where people will have to pay to park.

The changes aim to make sure parking is managed in the best and fairest way possible, to encourage turnover of visitors to town centres, to make sure any fees are reasonable, and to cover the costs of enforcement in paid-for and free spots.

In response to the climate change emergency declared by the authority last year, the changes also aim to encourage people to choose different ways to travel.

On-street parking is proposed in Clevedon seafront and in Leigh Woods.

The consultation will launch on Monday and be open until March 16.

To take part, click here.

