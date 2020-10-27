Council delivers school half-term activities for SEND children

Little girl creating toys from playdough

Children with special educational needs (SEND) can enjoy school holiday activities organised by North Somerset Council alongside their parents and carers this half term.

The authority and its partners are delivering sessions over October half term at a ‘much-reduced’ capacity to adhere to coronavirus safety guidelines.

Many activities have been changed or curtailed to meet social distancing rules, and the council aims to support the most vulnerable as much as possible.

The council’s executive member for young people, Catherine Gibbons, said: “Coronavirus has had such an impact on all of us and how we go about our daily business. We recognise the extra strain this has put on parents and carers of children with additional needs and I’m really pleased that by working with different groups we have got a programme of events and support together.

“We also recognise the unfortunate Covid-related closure of facilities like the Lion’s Club playground at Kingston Seymour has a real impact on the range of options available to families, and we’re working with other groups and local activity providers to find out what they can offer in the school break.”

The council’s disabled children team is negotiating with a soft play centre in the area to confirm if safe stay and play sessions are a possibility, specifically for youngsters who may not be able to access usual holiday support.

Limited places will be available for children and young people with SEND and their siblings who are in contact with the council’s disabled children team and more information will be sent to them once sessions are confirmed.

Chairman of North Somerset Parent Carers Working Together, Kenton Mee, said: “We are continuing to work hard to ensure important issues faced by parent carers are raised and addressed during this challenging time.

“From early in the Covid crisis, the lack of activities for children with additional needs and/or disabilities is very high on parent carer priorities highlighting the additional burden placed upon them at this time.

“We have worked hard with stakeholders and are pleased to see this progress in creating availability for activities during the October holiday.”

For more information about SEND school holiday activities, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/localoffer