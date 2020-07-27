Racism has ‘no place in North Somerset’

Sacha Knop at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Racism and hatred have ‘no place in North Somerset’, according to North Somerset Council’s leader.

Chloe, Liese and Tom at the Lake Ground in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cllr Don Davies condemned all forms of racism across the area and voiced his and the authority’s support towards the Black Lives Matter movement.

Cllr Davies said: “I would like to reflect on the shocking and sad death of George Floyd and the protests and demonstrations across the world that followed. Locally we saw peaceful, reflective protests in Weston and Portishead.

“It can be hard to talk about racism. Some people will worry about exposing their thoughts, while others might shy away from talking about something they don’t fully understand or are not comfortable discussing.

“Others, particularly those who have experienced racism, do not have that choice and are eager for the discussion.

“Conversations about racism and discrimination will be different for everyone. While there is no one-size-fits-all way to have the discussion, the evidence is clear – the sooner we have these discussions the better.

“We can all take this practical and important step to educate ourselves, and be better allies to black people facing prejudice and discrimination.”

Last month, people gathered to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in Portishead.

More than 80 languages are spoken in schools across North Somerset, and councillor Davies said he ‘wants to make sure people are able to live, work and enjoy North Somerset regardless of their background, needs or characteristics’.

Cllr Davies added: “As a council we have committed to providing an open, fairer and greener North Somerset, where we aim to reduce inequalities and promote fairness and opportunities for all.

“I want to make it clear North Somerset Council condemns all forms of racism. There is no place for racism or hatred in North Somerset.

“In supporting the Black Lives Matter campaign, we recognise the historic and institutional injustice experienced by black and minority ethnic people across the world, including those within our own communities and I reconfirm our commitment to work together with those communities and our partners to combat hate wherever it occurs.”