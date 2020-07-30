Have your say on the North Somerset Local Plan

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 12:05 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:05 30 July 2020

People are being encouraged to have their day on a local plan which will affect the future development of North Somerset.

The proposal will shape how the area develops in the coming decades, which will guide housing, jobs and business investment, transport, community facilities and supporting infrastructure in the area until 2038.

The first stage of the consultation focuses on the challenges faced in North Somerset, such as the climate emergency, providing the right type and number of houses, as well as creating new communities in the area.

The document also prioritises the location of new housing development close to places with a wide range of services, facilities and job opportunities to encourage walking and cycling, or with easy access to public transport.

In addition to this, the authority will also focus on delivering new transport infrastructure to support regeneration and job creation and reduce out-commuting, particularly from Weston to Bristol.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for planning and transport, James Tonkin, said: “I know that the idea of growth can be very worrying for people, but this is our opportunity to plan for new homes of the right type, at an affordable price, in the right places, to meet the needs of the people who live here now and in future. The new North Somerset Local Plan will shape investment and funding for the infrastructure which will support not only new homes, but also workplaces and community facilities for the next 15 years and beyond.

“There will be many other opportunities to get involved and have your say in future but the time to really influence the development of the new Local Plan for North Somerset is now.”

The responses received to this summer’s consultation will guide the next stage of creating the North Somerset Local Plan, which will focus on the choices around the location of future development.

The online consultation will run for a six-week period, which began on July 22 running until September 2.

North Somerset Council is particularly keen to engage young people with the survey.

For more, see www.n-somerset.gov.uk/newlocalplan.

