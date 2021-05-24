Garden waste service goes live

Published: 12:00 PM May 24, 2021

Nearly 40,000 households have now signed up to North Somerset Council’s new annual chargeable garden waste collection service.

From today (Monday), only addresses which have signed up to the new service will have their garden waste collected. If an address has not signed up but they continue to put garden waste out for collection, the crew will leave the bin unemptied.

Cllr Mike Solomon, the authority's executive member for neighbourhood and community services, said: “It was a very difficult decision to introduce an annual charge for garden waste collections, but we needed to cover the costs of the service to protect essential services.

“If you’ve signed up in the past two weeks and are waiting for your permit to arrive, these are being posted and should be with you before your next collection.

“If your bin is missed, and you’ve signed up to the new service, please report this the usual way online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/missedbins and we’ll arrange to come back and collect it.

“If you haven’t signed up yet but would like your garden waste collected, you can sign up at any time online at www.n-somerset.gov.uk.gardenwaste.”

Crews will have an electronic record of all households who have signed up so they will continue to collect garden waste from addresses which are waiting for their permit.

The new annual chargeable garden waste service costs £50 per bin (for a maximum of two bins) for collections until March 31, 2022.

Households who receive a discount on their council tax will receive the same percentage of discount on their garden waste service. This reduction will be automatically applied during the online sign up process.

For anyone who chooses to deal with their garden waste themselves, home composting is the cheapest and most environmentally-friendly way to manage it.

Garden waste can also be taken to one of the council’s three recycling centres free of charge.

Discounted compost bins, made from 100 per cent recycled plastic, are available from the council for just £10, which includes online training.

For more information, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/composting