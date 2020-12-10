Council agrees proposals to close budget gap

Published: 4:00 PM December 10, 2020 Updated: 9:29 AM December 11, 2020

The council will use the money to improve transport links. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Proposals to help close a £17million funding gap were considered by North Somerset Council's executive committee as part of the draft budget process.

The council is facing a total budget gap of £17.066million over the next three financial years, with £3.293million of savings still being required in 2021/22 on top of the proposed savings of £7.775million already identified.

The council’s medium-term financial plan (MTFP) covers the three-year period to 2023/24 and details the work undertaken to close the budget gap and to introduce the savings strategies and budget proposals that will be incorporated into the 2021/22 draft revenue budget.

The financial pressures faced by the council in the current year have been heightened by the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in additional expenditure to support adult social care providers, purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), an impact on council tax and business rates income and a loss of income on parking, events and leisure facilities, and some of these issues may continue into the future.

Cllr Ash Cartman, the council's executive member with responsibility for finance and performance, said the knock-on effects of Covid-19 had put even more pressure on the council's financial position.

Cllr Cartman, speaking at the executive meeting yesterday (Wednesday) said: "Sadly we find ourselves with an increasing gap in our budget and difficult decisions need to be made.

"No-one wants to be in this position but we have to act now to safeguard services for the future.

"By looking closely at how we deliver our services, embracing the latest technology and ideas and making improvements, we hope to preserve as many services as possible."

As part of the draft budget proposals, savings which were suggested for 2021/22 included £2.79million from adult social care.

Proposals include bringing forward additional alternative care accommodation solutions that are more cost-effective and increase independence when compared with residential care. This includes supported living, shared lives and extra care housing.

Children's services could see £1.465million cut as proposals include changes to the way looked-after children are cared for, including more suitable placements for 16 and 17 year olds, less residential care where appropriate and maximising the use of in-house foster carers.

A £1.93million saving could be made from development and environment by changes to the garden waste service, which supports the climate change agenda and also the council’s ongoing financial challenge.

Corporate services could see £1.59million cut to include transformational proposals linked to how the council will work, deliver services and engage with customers in the future.

The programme will also feature reviews and efficiencies borne from making better use of systems and technology.

The draft budget and savings proposals will now be the subject of consultation, engagement and scrutiny culminating in a report to council in February.

At this meeting, the 2021/22 revenue and capital budgets will be set and council tax levels and banding agreed.