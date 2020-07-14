Advanced search

These are the libraries offering click-and-collect services in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 July 2020

Yatton Library will run a click-and-collect book service for customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Wright

North Somerset Council confirmed a list of libraries extending the service before opening their doors fully.

North Somerset Council has confirmed that selected libraries in the district will extend their click-and-collect service.

The service has allowed bookworms to use libraries’ services as part of a phased reopening before library buildings are opened to the public.

Customers are able to call or email their closest available library to give their taste in books, staff will then make suggestions based on this.

The selected titles will be free to collect at an arranged time, either outside the library entrance, or via the mobile library which has been running since July 13.  Cllr Caritas Charles, executive member for library services, said: “We’ve had lots of positive comments from people using the service who are delighted to see some sort of normality returning.

“There has already been similar feedback from people happy to see the mobile library back again.”

Cllr Charles confirmed that there is still some way to go before returning to full capacity.

He added: “In line with government advice, changes to the library service will come in gradually, focusing on the health and safety of staff, customers, residents and volunteers.

“As long as government guidance and the local situation allows, more services will be added in the coming weeks.”

Book pick-up services run at libraries in Clevedon in Old Church Road, Nailsea in Somerset Square, Pill in Crockerne House, Portishead on Harbour Road and Yatton, in the High Street.

This service requires a library card, If you’re not a library member you can join for free at www.librarieswest.org.uk/join

Further information on the click-and-collect service can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/libraries

