There with you: Care home offers help

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 April 2020

The securely-gated care home has received a 'Good' CQC rating.

Being in the caring profession has prompted the owner of Clevedon-based Alvony House to offer rooms on a temporary basis to older people who would otherwise be on their own while self-isolating during the coronavirus crisis.

The care home's garden.The care home's garden.

People who are worried about their vulnerable relatives or friends can hire rooms for them to be looked after at the care home on a week-by-week contract and be assured the recommended measures are being followed to ensure everyone’s safety.

Owner Veronica Rendall said: “I thought long and hard about whether I should offer places at a time when everyone is potentially scared about opening their homes to the threat of the coronavirus but I felt with putting in place an isolation plan and ensuring staff are aware of their responsibilities with regards infection control and wearing the correct personal protection equipment, we could help those in desperate need.

“We have a double room which can be accessed through French doors at the front of the property, totally separate to the rest of the care home, and perfect for self-isolation.

“One client had just lost her husband and her daughter got in touch asking for our help. I did not want to disappoint her as she sounded desperate. Her mum has been so happy with us, plus she has struck up a friendship with my mum who lives in our independent living facility next door.

A minibus takes the residents on day trips.A minibus takes the residents on day trips.

“Another client mentioned she’d had sleepless nights worrying about her mum being on her own for the length of time the government are talking about the crisis going on.

“I explained again that we would have to isolate her mother in the garden room for seven days until she could be moved to an alternative room and that she could not have visitors.

“But she accepted this and said she felt elated and would like to give me a big hug for helping her.

“I felt it was the right thing to do, after all we are in the caring industry and at times like these we have to show that we truly do care.”

Veronica puts her recent ‘Good’ CQC rating down to her team, who are ‘one big happy family’. This is partly because she works alongside her children, Aliyah, who is deputy manager, youngest daughter Tia, who is an administrator/carer and her sons Jonathan and Alexander, who are also carers.

Veronica added: “I have a loyal and great team that work alongside me and together we will continue to look after all those that depend on us.”

