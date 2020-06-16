Advanced search

Health and wellbeing fund worth £360k opens to community groups

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 June 2020

Health and wellbeing projects can apply for up to £20,00 in grant funds. Picture: Quartet Community Foundation

Quartet Community Foundation

Community groups in North Somerset can claim a share of a health and wellbeing fund worth £360k.

Grants of up to £20,000 can be awarded to groups supporting the health and wellbeing of people across the district.

The fund has been set up by North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) with the Quartet Community Foundation, and the grant will also go towards educating healthcare providers in the region.

Quartet Community Foundation spokesman Julie Newman said: “This funding will boost community groups’ projects tackling health and wellbeing such as supporting older and disabled people, tackling homelessness, supporting food banks and BME groups. This fund has a wide remit.”

To be considered for the first-round applications, which must be received by July 16, visit www.quartetcf.org.uk/grant-programmes/north-somerset-community-partnership-grant/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

