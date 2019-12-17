Clevedon club raises money for foodbank and other charitable causes

A Clevedon club has raised money for the Foodbank.

Local MP Liam Fox buying a raffle ticket to support the club Local MP Liam Fox buying a raffle ticket to support the club

The Yeo Rotary Club raised £650 for the charity at a successful quiz night last month.

It also assisted the Foodbank personnel over several days, collecting donations at Tesco for its Christmas hamper fundraiser, which provides a boost to people struggling during the festive period.

The club also held a Christmas hamper raffle, manning a stall at the Christmas lights switch-on event, St Nicholas Fair and two days at Tesco.

After costs, the club will have raised roughly £1,200 for its charitable work.

Club president Tony Carrington said: "It's been a frenetic few weeks but the has club pulled together to raise money for the Foodbank, as well as providing practical help and raise a good four figure sum which we will look to allocate to local good causes and projects in the new year."