Advanced search

Clevedon club raises money for foodbank and other charitable causes

PUBLISHED: 18:00 18 December 2019

Collection in Tesco

Collection in Tesco

Archant

A Clevedon club has raised money for the Foodbank.

Local MP Liam Fox buying a raffle ticket to support the clubLocal MP Liam Fox buying a raffle ticket to support the club

The Yeo Rotary Club raised £650 for the charity at a successful quiz night last month.

It also assisted the Foodbank personnel over several days, collecting donations at Tesco for its Christmas hamper fundraiser, which provides a boost to people struggling during the festive period.

The club also held a Christmas hamper raffle, manning a stall at the Christmas lights switch-on event, St Nicholas Fair and two days at Tesco.

After costs, the club will have raised roughly £1,200 for its charitable work.

Local MP Liam Fox buying a raffle ticket to support the clubLocal MP Liam Fox buying a raffle ticket to support the club

Club president Tony Carrington said: "It's been a frenetic few weeks but the has club pulled together to raise money for the Foodbank, as well as providing practical help and raise a good four figure sum which we will look to allocate to local good causes and projects in the new year."

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Most Read

Roadworks postponed due to bad weather

The roadworks will cost £45,000.

Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Congresbury venue handed best wedding venue award

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Council reveals rubbish collection dates for Christmas 2019

Recycling vehicle

Accident causing delays on M5

Delays are expected on the M5.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

North Somerset youngsters enjoy Christmas tennis event

North Somerset Tennis Academy held a Christmas tournament at Clevedon School

Clevedon Swimming Club celebrate sucessful Club Championships

Clevedon Swimming Club displaying the medals they won at Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Pictures: People taking part in Icebreaker challenge

Swimmers taking part in the Crisis Icebreaker swim for the homeless at Clevedon Marine Lake. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Pub handed zero-star hygiene rating following inspection

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Curzon Cinema edges closer to £600,000 fundraising total after Lottery grant

(Left to right) Karen Edgington, Oliver Treasure-Smith, Sam Jays, Clare Mactaggart, Toby Willems and Susannah Shaw. Picture: MARK ATHERTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists