Churches holding online services during lockdown

Churches are continuing to hold services and offer support online. Archant

Churchgoers in North Somerset can still enjoy worship and pray together online during the lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Churches and other places of worship have been closed since the end of March when the country went into lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Although church buildings are closed, Christians Together in Nailsea and District want people to know churches are still there for people during the pandemic, with many offering online services and teaching.

For details about where to find services and support, log on to your church’s website.

Christians Together in Nailsea and District has also released the following details to let people know what is on offer.

Christ Church in Nailsea and Tickenham Church are running morning prayers on Monday and Wednesday at 8.30am, on Saturday at 10am and Sunday at 10.15am.

The churches are also holding regular holy communion services and family service on the first Sunday of the month. For sign-in details, log on to christchurchnailsea.org.uk

Holy Trinity Church is streaming its Sunday service at 9.30am through YouTube. To join in, type Holy Trinity Nailsea into the YouTube search bar or log on to htnailsea.org.uk

Nailsea Baptist Church is running online worship and teaching services on Sundays from 10.30am through its YouTube channel. The services include a children’s talk. For details, log on to nailseabaptist.com

Nailsea Methodist Church has worship podcasts which are available on Sundays at tinyurl.com/nmc-video or you can log on to nailseamethodistchurch.org.uk

Southfield Church Independent’s services are held at 10.30am on Sundays. To watch them, log on to www.southfieldchurch.org and click on ‘Southfield Live’.

St Francis of Assisi Church is holding live stream masses daily. For details, log on to www.josephfrancis.org/livestream

Worship, prayer and teaching from Trendlewood Church is available by logging on to www.trendlewoodchurch.org.uk on Sundays.

Wraxall and Failand Parish Church is holding morning prayer services on Monday to Wednesday from 8.15am. Online communion takes places on Thursdays at 10am and Sundays at 10.15am. Log on to wraxallwithfailand.org.uk to take part.