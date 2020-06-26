Advanced search

The Holiday Club

PUBLISHED: 16:43 26 June 2020

A Portishead nursery is opening up an additional facility to offer childcare for children under eight years of age this summer.

Jackie Hardie, a childcare expert and owner of The Nursery in Combe Road, has come up with the idea in order to help parents who have been at home during the pandemic restrictions who need to get back to work.

Jackie said: “As a result of conversations we have had with many of our parents over the past few weeks we are pleased to be launching a summer holiday club for children up to the age of eight. Some parents need to get back to work but their children’s schools are not yet ready to take the children back, others are concerned they will need to get back to work just as the school summer holidays begin and don’t know how they are going to manage this. So, after careful thought, consideration and much research, we are pleased to be able to offer outstanding school holiday childcare.

Our aim is to ensure these children have the best summer holidays filled with adventure, variety, awe and wonder. The Holiday Club will operate as a full day (8am-6pm) with the drop off and pick up location being the Teaching Room at The Nursery. The children, however, will then be out on location or out exploring every day, returning in time for tea.”

An information pack, available from The Nursery, provides a full activities programme so that parents can see exactly what is on offer for their children. Themed days are planned, to capture each child’s interests, skills and talents, with visits to Farm School, music and arts activities, cooking and sports all included. Outdoor adventures will involve woodland walks and trips out in The Nursery minibus.

Jackie added: “Limited spaces are available at The Holiday Club to ensure quality teaching and learning through unique and exciting experiences for all who attend.

We also want to assure the parents of children already attending our nursery that this will not affect our nursery children. The Holiday Club will not be using the children’s nursery rooms or resources and we will maintain staff ratios as we always have.”

To find out more about The Holiday Club, email officemanager@thenursery.uk.com or call 01275 402140.

