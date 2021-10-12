North Somerset authors publish books

Published: 4:23 PM October 12, 2021

Authors from across North Somerset have published books.

Jayne Bale. - Credit: Jayne Bale.

Clevedon author Jayne Bale has completed her second children's book for ages three to six.

Both of Jayne's books are available from Amazon - the first is Ladybird Loses Her Spots and the second is Lara's Birthday Party, which are both published under the name Great Aunt Jayne.

Jayne Bale's two books are available on Amazon. - Credit: Jayne Bale.

Jayne said: "Both of her book send an important message, my first was the joys of sharing and my second is remember to say thank you.

"I have a third book in the pipeline which will be about saying sorry.

"On sending my first book to Sarah Ferguson for her story time and also a copy to the Duchess of Cambridge, I received a lovely letter from them both."

Steve Gunning and Chris Wheeler. - Credit: Carraway Publishing

Steve Gunning and Chris Wheeler, from Clevedon, have celebrate the publication of their new children’s picture book, Santa’s Secret Agent, aimed at youngsters aged five to 10.

People can buy the book from Books on the Hill in Clevedon and the authors are also visiting many schools across North Somerset in the run up to Christmas.

According to its publisher Carraway, the 'charming wit, delightful verse and captivating illustrations will be popular with children and parents who are excited to explore the hidden and magical world of Santa Claus and his all-seeing elves'.

The book invites children and grown-ups alike to follow Santa’s highly trained team of elves and discover all of their gadgets and gizmos.

Steve Gunning and Chris Wheeler's new book. - Credit: Carraway Publishing

Steve said: “We really wanted the story’s rhymes and pictures to be something children and adults would want to come back to over and over again, first because you would find something new and then because you just liked them.

"We hope that it will inspire kids’ imaginations and become something that they can share with future generations. We are really proud that it will be on sale in bookshops, it’s still a bit difficult to believe.”

Mark Walker. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Garden designer Mark Walker has swapped his spade for a pen to come up with his second book, Shambolic Tapestry.

Mark, who grew up in Yatton, spent much of his time on Cadbury Hill where there is an Iron Age hill fort. His love for nature influenced his career choice of gardener and Mark went on to design many spaces using natural materials.

As his skills grew, he began to enter Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) shows and picked up several medals as well as raising money for charities like Weston Hospicecare, Children's Hospice South West, the Woodland Trust and Secret World.

His first book, The Woodcutter’s Story, is in two parts: it tells the story of Mark’s life doing RHS shows, followed by a whimsical tale set in ancient Britain of a simple gardener who aims high and ends up suffering personal and financial loss. Profits from sales are going to Cancer Research.

Shambolic Tapestry is available online from thegreatbritishbookshop.co and you can find out more about Mark and his work at woodcuttersgarden.com





Historical expert Douglas Boyd has published his latest book, Plantagenet Princes.

Douglas is a prolific and well-respected history writer, originally from Nailsea. Plantagenet Princes untangles the webs of intrigue woven by the sons of Henry III and Eleanor of Aquitaine.

Douglas is well equipped to shine a new light on this era, and the book includes stories about Richard the Lionheart, and John Lackland, the overlooked younger brother who surpassed expectation when we witnessed the signing of the Magna Carta.

The book explores the mutual hatred of the Plantagenet princes and their impact on the crusades is revealed. Its narrative weaves the intricate relationship between the rulers of France and England in the 12th century and wuestions whether Richard I was England’s best king and John, the worst.

Douglas' historical writing began with scripting dramatic reconstructions when a BBC Television staff producer and director.

For the past 30 years he has been writing full-time, based in the Plantagenet heartland of southwest and western France. His books have been translated into 17 languages.