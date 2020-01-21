Advanced search

Portishead author to host book launch this month

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 21 January 2020

Debbie Brookes from Portishead launching her new book, The Secret Wave. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A mother from Portishead is to hold a book signing next month.

Debbie Joy Brookes, author of The Secret Wave, is hosting the event on February 1, at Book On The Hill, in Hill Road, from 11am to 5pm.

The book, which helps children transition from easy books to harder books, is about two families - a human family and a mermaid family who are prejudiced towards each other.

It explores subjects such as peer pressure and keeping secrets and suggests people should focus on similarities with others instead of differences.

Speaking to the Times, Debbie said: "It is a transitional book to help children move from easier books they are comfortable with to more challenging books.

"It's also about how children look into the hearts of people. It has a message for everyone."

The Secret Wave, priced £8.99, is available online from Silverwood Books, Waterstones and Foyles.

