North Somerset Arts Week is huge success

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:12 PM September 20, 2021   
Artist Julie Mainstone painting harpist John Thomas with slik painter Stephanie Gay, and artists Sus

Artists Julie Mainstone, Stephanie Gay, Susannah Crook and Chi-Yen Snow with harpist John Thomas at Portbury Church. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Artists threw open the doors to their studios and organised displays across North Somerset to celebrate the district’s biennial art week. 

The artists who took part in North Somerset Arts Week said they have been overwhelmed by the public response and were delighted to be able to showcase their creations again. 

Artist Dawn Cox with her work at Venue 10 Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. North Somerset Arts Week.

Artist Dawn Cox with her work at Holy Trinity Church in Cleeve. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Dawn Cox, who exhibited her work at the Church of Holy Trinity in Cleeve, said: “Arts week went fantastically well – it has been a celebration of creativity in North Somerset with such a huge range of artistic talent on display throughout all the venues. 

“The event has given so many people such a lot of pleasure to be out looking at the art and for us as an art community to get together after such a long break. 

“We are really grateful to all the volunteers who helped to make the event a success and for the wonderful public support too.” 

Artist June Bensted at Venue 10 Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. North Somerset Arts Week.

Artist June Bensted at Holy Trinity Church in Cleeve. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Six artists were exhibiting their work at the church in Cleeve alongside Dawn. Visitors were able to view paintings of landscapes and seascapes, ceramics, textile art, prints, sculptures and collages. 

Ceramics by Jane Canning at Venue 10 Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. North Somerset Arts Week.

Ceramics by Jane Canning at Holy Trinity Church, Cleeve. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Portbury Church also displayed the work of 10 artists, with watercolours, glazed stoneware sculptures, fused glass, drawings, paintings and industrial modern furniture on show. 

Artists Eric Maggs and Tessa Norris at Venue 26 Portbury Church, North Somerset Arts Week.

Artists Eric Maggs and Tessa Norris in Portbury Church. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Glassworker Sarah Aumayer at Venue 26 Portbury Church, North Somerset Arts Week.

Glassworker Sarah Aumayer exhibiting in Portbury Church. - Credit: Mark Atherton

Metal and wood designs by John Osborne at Venue 26 Portbury Church, North Somerset Arts Week.

Metal and wood designs by John Osborne at Venue 26 in Portbury Church. - Credit: Mark Atherton


