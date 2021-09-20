North Somerset Arts Week is huge success
- Credit: Mark Atherton
Artists threw open the doors to their studios and organised displays across North Somerset to celebrate the district’s biennial art week.
The artists who took part in North Somerset Arts Week said they have been overwhelmed by the public response and were delighted to be able to showcase their creations again.
Dawn Cox, who exhibited her work at the Church of Holy Trinity in Cleeve, said: “Arts week went fantastically well – it has been a celebration of creativity in North Somerset with such a huge range of artistic talent on display throughout all the venues.
“The event has given so many people such a lot of pleasure to be out looking at the art and for us as an art community to get together after such a long break.
“We are really grateful to all the volunteers who helped to make the event a success and for the wonderful public support too.”
Six artists were exhibiting their work at the church in Cleeve alongside Dawn. Visitors were able to view paintings of landscapes and seascapes, ceramics, textile art, prints, sculptures and collages.
Portbury Church also displayed the work of 10 artists, with watercolours, glazed stoneware sculptures, fused glass, drawings, paintings and industrial modern furniture on show.
