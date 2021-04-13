News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Celebrations after non-essential shops and pubs reopen in North Somerset

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 4:00 PM April 13, 2021   
Portishead High Street in May 2020.

Portishead High Street in May 2020. - Credit: Archant

Shoppers are flocking to high streets and pub-goers to beer gardens as non-essential shops, pubs and restaurants with alfresco dining reopen in North Somerset. 

From Monday, non-essential retail, hairdressers, beauty salons, libraries and community centres, zoos, gyms, outdoor hospitality and parent and child groups have opened for the first time this year.

No household mixing indoors and the rule of six or two households outdoors still applies. 

From Monday, hairdressers reopened for the first time this year.

From Monday, hairdressers reopened for the first time this year. - Credit: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

The easing of some lockdown restrictions marks step two of the Government's four-step roadmap towards a more normal way of life.

Indoor pubs, restaurants and entertainment are forecast to reopen on May 17, subject to data examination of the impact of previous steps.

Owner of SoleLution, Tanya Marriott, in Portishead High Street said: “It was fantastic re-opening on Monday and so lovely to have the shop buzzing again with customers who were desperate for new shoes.  

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street.Picture: Tracey Fowler

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street.Picture: Tracey Fowler - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“We were busy all day long and, of course, had Covid-secure measures in place which restricted the number of customers in the shop at any one time.  

Tanya Marriott of SoleLution in Portishead High Street

SoleLution in Portishead High Street. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

“It was extremely rewarding to be helping customers again and I can’t thank them enough for their support during lockdown.

"The SoleLution team is relieved to be serving the public once again on a regular, face-to-face basis, long may it continue.” 

Owner of Beauty@Kellianne’s at The Old Bakehouse in Portishead, Kellianne Short, has launched a new facial and body treatment and hired a nail technician starter, on top of rebranding and revamping the salon with Covid-secure measures following the reopening yesterday (Tuesday).  

Beauty@Kellianne’s at The Old Bakehouse in Portishead.

Beauty@Kellianne's at The Old Bakehouse in Portishead. - Credit: Kellianne Short

Kellianne told the Times: “It’s mixed emotions, it does make you feel anxious as you’re worried if people feel comfortable being back at the salon again, but I’m really looking forward to seeing my clients again and getting back to work.” 

Re-opening day could not come soon enough for Portishead’s Tonic Hair and Beauty House owners Nadine Johnson and Simone Williams. 

Sisters Simone and Nadine from Tonic.

Sisters Simone and Nadine from Tonic. - Credit: Tracey Fowler

They said: "It has been amazing to finally open our doors again in Combe Road.

"For our clients, getting their roots done seemed to be a priority but cuts, nails, brows and lashes have also been high on the priority list.

“We have extended our opening hours to meet demand and are really looking forward to catching up with everyone over the next few weeks." 

Tonic Hair and Beauty Portishead. 31 July 2015Jon Rowley/07790778913

Tonic Hair and Beauty Portishead. 31 July 2015 Jon Rowley/07790778913 - Credit: Jon Rowley

Retail
South West
Portishead News
Clevedon News

