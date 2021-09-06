Public asked to nominate local heritage sites to be protected
- Credit: Historic England
People are being asked to nominate heritage assets and areas that are significant to people and the history of North Somerset.
As part of Weston’s Heritage Action Zone work, Historic England is supporting the development of a local listing programme, which includes a historic sites and buildings that should receive protection in North Somerset.
The public are being asked to nominate the ones they feel should be conserved.
Local listing is a partnership between the local planning authority and local communities, and the list will contain heritage assets that must be considered when determining planning applications.
John Crockford-Hawley, heritage and regeneration champion for the council, said: “A local list is a way for communities to celebrate the unique history that makes an area special.
"It is a collection of heritage assets that are not protected in law as Listed Buildings or Scheduled Monuments and it’s vital that people use their voice and help us identify buildings key sites that require protection."
