Nominate a key worker for their support during the pandemic

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:00 AM February 10, 2021    Updated: 9:40 AM February 10, 2021
Members of the North Somerset Trades Council in 2019.

Members of the North Somerset Trades Council in 2019. - Credit: North Somerset Trades Council

People are being asked to nominate a North Somerset key worker who has made a difference to their lives during the pandemic. 

Weston and North Somerset Trades Council wants to recognise and thank key workers who have been working in face-to-face roles throughout the pandemic. 

The Trades Council - which is made up of members from a wide variety of unions who represent key workers across many sectors- wants to give £100 to one special key worker, and five £10 prizes to other frontline employees. 

Richard Capps, secretary for Weston and North Somerset Trades Council, said: “Applause is great, but it doesn’t put food on the table. Key workers are facing a living crisis – pay is going down. Rather than clap, let’s given them the financial reward they deserve.”  

Key workers - which include NHS workers; education staff; carers; retail, mail and delivery workers; bus, train and taxi drivers; waste and recycling staff; emergency services and some council staff - are among the lowest paid workers and are often employed on insecure or zero-hour contracts. 

The Trades Union Congress (TUC), which represents all unions in the country, is calling for improved pay and working conditions for key workers.

Analysis by the trade union federation predicts the pay freeze announced by the Government in November will knock almost £4.3million from North Somerset’s economy and £17.1million from Somerset’s.

Thousands of key workers will see a direct hit in their pay, and the TUC argues that cutting key worker pay weakens wage growth for other workers - particularly those in jobs which depend on consumer spending.

TUC regional secretary Nigel Costley said: “Key workers have kept Somerset going through the pandemic. MPs clapped for them, but their applause will ring hollow if they support the Chancellor as he continues cuts to their pay. That is no way to thank them.  

“For too long, key workers have been poorly paid, on insecure work contracts and rarely recognised by the government for the vital role they play in our communities.” 

To nominate a key worker for the cash reward, email rickpcs55@btinternet.com by February 26 with the name of the nominee, details about their job, where they work, why you are nominating them, and your name and contact details. 

Nominees must be a member of a union. Winners will be announced on March 5. 

