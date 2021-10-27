Smashing treats for elephants as zoo celebrates Pumpkin Fest

Published: 11:00 AM October 27, 2021

Pumpkin treats have been given to elephants, giant tortoises, rhino and tapirs to squash, chomp and chew at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm.

Noah’s Ark has been inspired by one of Somerset’s giant pumpkin growers to grow more pumpkins than first thought earlier in the year.

Giant pumpkin grower, Luke Downs with Noah's Ark Elephant Keeper Tom Rutherford. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Despite their best efforts, the zoo’s biggest pumpkins were still no match for Luke Downs’ monster pumpkins, but it was the African elephants, Shaka and Janu who got to have the final say.

African elephant, Shaka squashes giant pumpkins. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Luke said: “It's well worth it, it's a happy moment and real privilege to see them be enjoyed by these majestic animals.“

Pumpkin Fest runs until Sunday. It will also feature special bug talks from today (Wednesday) to Friday, where guests can discover more about their favourite little critters and get up close to some of the zoo’s exotic invertebrates.

Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm is open 10.30am–5pm, with entry costs £19.95 for adults and £15.95 for children.

Tapir eating pumpkin treat. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Tapir enjoying pumpkin treat. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

White rhino, Rumbell, inspecting the autumnal treats. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Giant tortoises enjoy zoo grown pumpkins. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm

Giant tortoises enjoy zoo grown pumpkins. - Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm



