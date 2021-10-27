Smashing treats for elephants as zoo celebrates Pumpkin Fest
- Credit: Noah's Ark Zoo Farm
Pumpkin treats have been given to elephants, giant tortoises, rhino and tapirs to squash, chomp and chew at Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm.
Noah’s Ark has been inspired by one of Somerset’s giant pumpkin growers to grow more pumpkins than first thought earlier in the year.
Despite their best efforts, the zoo’s biggest pumpkins were still no match for Luke Downs’ monster pumpkins, but it was the African elephants, Shaka and Janu who got to have the final say.
Luke said: “It's well worth it, it's a happy moment and real privilege to see them be enjoyed by these majestic animals.“
Pumpkin Fest runs until Sunday. It will also feature special bug talks from today (Wednesday) to Friday, where guests can discover more about their favourite little critters and get up close to some of the zoo’s exotic invertebrates.
Noah’s Ark Zoo Farm is open 10.30am–5pm, with entry costs £19.95 for adults and £15.95 for children.
Most Read
- 1 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
- 2 North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest
- 3 Hinkley dredging is safe, say project leaders
- 4 Neighbourhood plan to go before council next month
- 5 Portishead Art Trail splash sculpture gets a refurb
- 6 Could we face coronavirus restrictions over Christmas?
- 7 Responses to Portishead Lake Grounds consultation published
- 8 Youngsters enjoy pumpkin picking at farm
- 9 PICTURES: Lions charity surprises Clevedon residents
- 10 Bristol and Weston NHS charities merge under new name