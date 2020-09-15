No tears as boy, 10, comes first at Clevedon’s onion competition

Clevedon’s heaviest onion competition was held at the town’s Brewery Tap bar.

This year saw a record turnout with more than 20 entries, many of which weighed in at more than 3lbs.

The summer’s rain and additional gardening time during lockdown are being attributed to this year’s successes.

The growers along with their family and friends enjoyed the refreshments, while they waited for the final results.

The points were very close and in reverse order the winners were – third place Paul Hinder’s onion weighing 3lb 4.9oz, second Mike Flack with a 3lb 5.1oz onion, and the top spot went to first-time grower 10-year-old Issac Nash, whose onion weighed 3lb 5.4oz.

Event spokesman Dave Beynon, said: “I’m sure Issac and his family will be enjoying many meals made with his prize specimen.”

To get involved with next year’s competition, contact Dave on 07887 944010.