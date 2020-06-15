No more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

No more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall PA Wire/PA Images

No more cases of coronavirus have been recorded in North Somerset, the latest official figures show.

Public Health England data shows that 482 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am Sunday morning in North Somerset, in-line with the same time on Friday. A week before, there were 471 cases.

The stable number of cases over the last 24 hours contrasts with the picture across the UK as a whole, where the rate of increase was 1 per cent.

They were among the 7,881 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 17 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients currently unwell, who have recovered and those who have died.

Across the UK, 295,889 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Sunday, up from 292,950 at the same point on Friday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

As of 5pm on Saturday, 41,698 people had died.