More than 300 nitrous oxide canisters strewn across Portishead

More than 300 nitrous oxide canisters have been strewn across public spaces in Portishead.

Turn The Tide Portishead held a monthly litter pick at the marina in January. Turn The Tide Portishead held a monthly litter pick at the marina in January.

Turn The Tide Portishead has found vessels littered across the Lake Grounds, the Windmill and Royal Inn pubs and Redcliffe Bay, as well as the coastline near Chesil Beach in town.

Volunteers dedicated to reducing plastic waste have also found smashed glass bottles and half-burnt cans scattered across the beach in Portishead over the past few months.

The group is now urging people to ‘think of the consequences’ for wildlife and the environment before littering.

In addition, Turn The Tide is asking people to not smash glass bottles after clearing the area around Chesil Beach, which it says it is ‘a nightmare’ for marine life and the community.

A spokesman for Portishead Turn The Tide said: “Turn The Tide has noticed an increase in the number of these dangerous nitrous oxide canisters left at the Lake Grounds, by the Windmill pub, and littering the coastline of Portishead, along with Redcliffe Bay.

“As well as this, it is affecting the beach by The Royal, which is a particularly bad area for finding these cylinders along with smashed up glass bottles, and half-burnt cans.

“We urge everyone to think of the consequences for wildlife and our environment. No-one enjoys a littered beach, these canisters will not degrade or disappear.

“They may be disposed of using the metals bin at the recycling centre.”

A Portishead resident also reported that they found a large amount of discarded nitrous oxide canisters in Redcliffe Bay in Portishead while they picked up litter over the past few months.

They found about 100 canisters in a pile on a footpath in May as well as more than 200 in June from the same area, which was found below Redcliffe Bay Hall off Little Halt Road in town.

The canisters were then collected and taken to a recycling centre in the area.

The Portishead neighbourhood policing team said it was not an issue they were aware of, but it will now be monitored by the local team.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary says it would ask anyone with information relating to antisocial behaviour to contact the police on 101.