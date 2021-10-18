Charity days raise more than £40k for local causes

Published: 3:00 PM October 18, 2021

Laura and Karlie with Eddie the Newfoundland dog. - Credit: Newfound Friends

The Newfoundland dogs of the charity Newfound Friends enjoyed their final charity day at Portishead Marina.

Over the past four weeks the dogs have been action at the Marina supporting different charities including the animal rescue centre Holly Hedge, The Bristol Brightwell/ MS centre, Bristol Animal Rescue and Bath Cats and Dogs Home.

Money was also raised for the NHS, The Forever Friends Appeal and Bath Royal United Hospital over the past four weeks.

Newfound Friends is a local charity basted in Clapton-in-Gordano.

Its last fundraising day raised cash for Bath Royal United Hospital on October 9.

A Newfound Friends spokesman said: "It was brilliant to be back in Portishead and the amount raised in total for the four charities amounts to more than £ 40,000.

"We do not charge the charities and the Marina likewise. All the money raised goes directly to the individual charity."







