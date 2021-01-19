Volunteers launch website for Trendlewood Park

Published: 10:00 AM January 19, 2021

The parkland is home to a wide variety of plants and animals including this great spotted woodpecker. - Credit: Friends of Trendlewood Park

A group of volunteers who look after parkland in Nailsea have launched a new website to raise awareness of the site.

The Friends of Trendlewood Park (FoTP) work with North Somerset Council to maintain and enhance 14 acres of parkland between Nowhere Wood and the River Kenn.

The volunteers also manage two meadows on Golden Valley, which are home to wildflowers, insects and birds.

Pauline Tillett, from FoTP, said: “The website helps to bring the park to life by introducing you to the people involved, history of its development, activities that happen at the park, along with some fabulous photos taken over the year.

“These photos, taken by Andrew Town, feature the flora and fauna that can be found around the whole park.”

The park is a mix of woodland, grassland, trees and hedges, seasonal ponds and an orchard which support an abundance of flora and fauna.

Anyone interested in the conservation of the park is welcome to join the group and an application is available on the new website.

To find out more about the parkland, log on to friendsoftrendlewoodpark.org.uk