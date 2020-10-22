New seat for nature reserve, thanks to Nailsea Lions

Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt. Archant

Generous members of Nailsea Lions have donated a seat to a popular nature reserve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt. Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt.

The seat, which is made of recycled plastic, was installed on Moorend Spout Nature Reserve by volunteers from Nailsea Environment and Wildlife Trust.

The seat overlooks the pond which is teeming with wildlife and has views across the whole of the reserve.

There is also a pond-dipping platform nearby which children can use to discover different creatures.

Lions president Pam Hunt said she was delighted to see the seat installed and thanked the volunteers for their hard work in maintaining the reserve in such ‘excellent condition’.

Moorend Spout Nature Reserve is located off Pound Lane and is open all year round.

It can be accessed from the footpath off Pound Lane, which has recently been improved by North Somerset Council.