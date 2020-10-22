Advanced search

New seat for nature reserve, thanks to Nailsea Lions

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 October 2020

Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt.

Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt.

Archant

Generous members of Nailsea Lions have donated a seat to a popular nature reserve.

Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt.Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt.

The seat, which is made of recycled plastic, was installed on Moorend Spout Nature Reserve by volunteers from Nailsea Environment and Wildlife Trust.

The seat overlooks the pond which is teeming with wildlife and has views across the whole of the reserve.

There is also a pond-dipping platform nearby which children can use to discover different creatures.

Lions president Pam Hunt said she was delighted to see the seat installed and thanked the volunteers for their hard work in maintaining the reserve in such ‘excellent condition’.

Moorend Spout Nature Reserve is located off Pound Lane and is open all year round.

It can be accessed from the footpath off Pound Lane, which has recently been improved by North Somerset Council.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

COVID-19: All your key questions answered…

Please continue to wash your hands, cover your face and make space between yourself and others to control infection rates Picture: contributed

More affordable homes could be built on village site

An artist's impression of the affordable homes. Picture: Freemantle Developments Ltd

Wills and probate: all you need to know about estate planning and safeguarding your family’s finances

Appoint a guardian to ensure your child will always be well-looked after, no matter what. Picture: Getty Images

RBL to move into YMCA building to launch its annual poppy appeal

Clevedon soldiers taking a tea break at a YMCA tea car. Picture: RBL

New seat for nature reserve, thanks to Nailsea Lions

Hilary West (left) enjoys the seat with Lions Pam and Malcolm Hunt.