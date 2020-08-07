Advanced search

New presidents for Portishead Lions Club

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 August 2020

Roy Shaw welcomes his successor presidents Patrick Chavasse and Colin Sims. Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions Club

Portishead Lions Club has announced its new presidents have taken up their posts.

Patrick Chavasse and Colin Sims were confirmed as presidents of the community charity group this month.

At a socially distanced ceremony on July 13, Patrick and Colin were handed the chain of office from the previous years president, Roy Shaw.

Typically, there would only be one person take up the position, however, to commemorate the club’s 50th year, it has made an exception, as both Patrick and Colin were charter members back in 1970.

Both Patrick and Colin are recipients of the Melvin Jones Fellowship, the highest accolade presented to Lions for their outstanding service to their community.

Melvin Jones founded the organisation in 1917.

The group is seeking more volunteers to help it serve the community.

For more information, visit www.portisheadlions.org.uk





