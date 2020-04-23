Advanced search

New police horse named in honour of frontline NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 13:01 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 23 April 2020

PH Hero. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Archant

Avon and Somerset Police has announced it will break tradition by naming its new police horse Hero in honour of NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The horse, an Irish Bay Gelding, arrived in January with the passport name Callow’s Hero, and quickly become known as Hero by his rider, PC Tracey Small.

Traditionally, his stable name would have been changed to a location in the Avon and Somerset area once he completed his training. However, the mounted patrol section requested he keep his stable name in honour of those working tirelessly in the NHS.

Sergeant Ed Amor said: “We wanted to take this opportunity to recognise the amazing work of NHS staff – not just for now but in the years ahead.

“We can confirm Hero has many of the appropriate credentials to represent our NHS partners, having proved himself to be kind and brave, a hard worker and fast learner, and a horse who adores people, especially children.

“We are immensely proud of our work in supporting and helping to protect the NHS, and our intention is, when the pandemic is finally over, Hero will be a lasting recognition of the sacrifices and bravery of NHS workers.

“He will also continue to proudly unite our respective organisations for years to come as he goes about his future work, helping to control crowds, patrolling communities to reduce crime and provide reassurance, searching for missing people in open areas and in his community engagement and ceremonial duties.”

Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner Sue Mountstevens added: “I was delighted when I heard about the naming of the newest police horse, as it recognises the heroic efforts of the NHS and carers. These individuals have always gone above and beyond to keep us safe, especially in recent weeks.

“Hero will continue to serve as a reminder we cannot let all the hard work of the NHS be in vain; we must all continue to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

The breaking with tradition has occurred three times, with the naming of PH Jubilee, PH Windsor and PH Harry Patch – in tribute to World War I survivor and peace campaigner Harry Patch.

