New name announced for highway contractor

Published: 3:00 PM May 25, 2021

Highway maintenance in North Somerset is continuing as usual despite a change of name for the contractor.

Milestone Infrastructure is the new name for the highway maintenance contractor from May after Skanska was sold.

All Skanska employees have been transferred over to Milestone Infrastructure and all signs and livery has been changed to reflect the new name.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for roads, said it was business as usual as far as highway maintenance is concerned.

Cllr Solomon said: "Our highway contractor has a new name but the service being provided will remain the same.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Milestone Infrastructure team in order to provide the best highway maintenance service for our residents."