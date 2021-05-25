News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

New name announced for highway contractor

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM May 25, 2021   
Roadworks stock sign stock image.

Skanska has been sold. - Credit: North Somerset Council

Highway maintenance in North Somerset is continuing as usual despite a change of name for the contractor.  

Milestone Infrastructure is the new name for the highway maintenance contractor from May after Skanska was sold.

All Skanska employees have been transferred over to Milestone Infrastructure and all signs and livery has been changed to reflect the new name.

Cllr Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for roads, said it was business as usual as far as highway maintenance is concerned.

Cllr Solomon said: "Our highway contractor has a new name but the service being provided will remain the same. 

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Milestone Infrastructure team in order to provide the best highway maintenance service for our residents."

Most Read

  1. 1 Garden waste service goes live
  2. 2 Family unearths bomb shelter in garden
  3. 3 New North Somerset primary school appoints first headteacher
  1. 4 Tributes pour in for well-loved Portishead historian Sandy Tebbutt
  2. 5 Work on new Nailsea housing development to start in June
  3. 6 Yatton youngsters battle Nailsea & Backwell rivals
  4. 7 Police hunt for driver who fled scene after crashing into field off M5
  5. 8 Clevedon United girls end season on winning note
  6. 9 No cases of India variant in North Somerset
  7. 10 Opening of North Somerset Tidal Trail moves a step closer
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Harbourside Family Practice

Patients in North Somerset to benefit from GP practices working together

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Community comes together with lockdown art project

Arts & Culture

Family delighted as Clevedon Cobra given permanent home

Carrington Walker

person
The crossing aims to make it safer for people who are walking and cycling to cross the busy B3128. 

New crossing to improve safety on Festival Way cycle path

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Tom Allen

Comedy

Star-studded line-up for Bristol Comedy Gardens

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus