New library enjoyed by students at Clevedon School

Students at Clevedon School have been enjoying a brand new library and literary space this week, named Xenia after the Greek work for the concept of hospitality.

The school officially opened their library after thousands of pounds' raised by the community and a three year planning and funding period.

The new library was named Xenia as it 'embodies' the classical Greek code of hospitality which helped the ancient traveller Odysseus voyage across the seas. It also has local maritime influences too.

Independent bookshop Books on the Hill has also donated much reading material to the library and has been working in partnership with the school to provide classical and up to date books for students to enjoy.

Mrs Carrington, assistant headmistress, said: "Xenia is a massive student-lead success story which is now seeing huge use from our students.

"It's wonderful to see reading flourishing at Clevedon School and this library is already very well used."