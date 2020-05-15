Advanced search

Lending library for puzzles, books and games

PUBLISHED: 15:03 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:03 15 May 2020

People can borrow books, games and puzzles from the lending library in Nailsea, which are delivered by police community support officers.

People can borrow books, games and puzzles from the lending library in Nailsea, which are delivered by police community support officers.

Archant

A coronavirus support group in Nailsea has set up a book. puzzle and games lending library to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

The Covid-19 Help Group has launched the library from Number 65 in High Street, spearheaded by Nicole Jellis.

Police community support officers from the Nailsea beat team delivered the first selection of games and books to people self-isolating in the community.

More: Volunteers help hundreds to access food and medicine in Nailsea.

The lending library has a large supply of donated books games and puzzles for all ages including adults which can be leant to anyone who needs them in Nailsea.

A delivery can be requested via the Nailsea Covid-19 Facebook page where you will find a request for help form.

All donations have been checked and quarantined for four days before being sorted and delivered.

A spokesman for the lending library said: “We really hope this helps residents who are struggling with self-isolation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Man pleads guilty to making threat to kill while brandishing meat cleaver

Most Read

Dozen more cases of coronavirus recorded in North Somerset

More coronavirus cases have been recorded in North Somerset. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Eight more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Eight more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Care worker and partner forced to move out of home

Beth McGovern and her boyfriend Billy Fowler are urgently seeking somewhere to live.Picture: TrACEY fOWLER

Man charged with drink-driving in Clevedon

Man pleads guilty to making threat to kill while brandishing meat cleaver

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Rise in modern slavery reports in North Somerset

Cases involving modern slavery have risen in North Somerset.

Lending library for puzzles, books and games

People can borrow books, games and puzzles from the lending library in Nailsea, which are delivered by police community support officers.

North Somerset same-sex marriage rates reach all-time high

23 same sex weddings took place in North Somerset in 2017.

Girl takes on ultra-marathon for hospice

Imogen has walked more than 60 miles for Weston Hospice Care.

Health leaders thank people in North Somerset for protecting themselves against virus

Health leaders have thanked people in North Somerset for following advice during the pandemic.
Drive 24