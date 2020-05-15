Lending library for puzzles, books and games

People can borrow books, games and puzzles from the lending library in Nailsea, which are delivered by police community support officers. Archant

A coronavirus support group in Nailsea has set up a book. puzzle and games lending library to keep people entertained during the lockdown.

The Covid-19 Help Group has launched the library from Number 65 in High Street, spearheaded by Nicole Jellis.

Police community support officers from the Nailsea beat team delivered the first selection of games and books to people self-isolating in the community.

The lending library has a large supply of donated books games and puzzles for all ages including adults which can be leant to anyone who needs them in Nailsea.

A delivery can be requested via the Nailsea Covid-19 Facebook page where you will find a request for help form.

All donations have been checked and quarantined for four days before being sorted and delivered.

A spokesman for the lending library said: “We really hope this helps residents who are struggling with self-isolation.”